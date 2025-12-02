Fully renovated bowling alley with arcade, mini golf opens in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A fully renovated bowling alley has opened its doors in Huber Heights.

Rollhouse Dayton opened its doors to customers on Nov. 26 after months of upgrades.

A Grand Opening will be held on Dec. 11 from 4-7 p.m., with a chance to win prizes.

The bowling alley, located at the former location of Marian Lanes at 6170 Brandt Pike, promises “big food, big fun.”

Along with bowling, the venue has minigolf and an all-new arcade.

It also promises elevated dining with gourmet burgers, scratch-made pizza, wings, hand-crafted cocktails, and more.

