Full-service grocery store nearing completion, looking to bring fresh food to Dayton community

DAYTON — There’s a new grocery store coming to Dayton’s west side, and community members said this is a long time coming.

Homefull Facility is close to opening at 807 S. Gettysburg Road, included in the property is a grocery store.

Although the grocery store is 14,000 square feet, there are another three spaces on the ground floor that include a food hub, a Kettering Health clinic, and a pharmacy.

The project is in its final stages.

They are set to employ over 200 people from the community.

Chief Business Development Officer John Patterson shared the reaction from the community.

“Our superintendent says two people stopped by yesterday wanting to know how to get a job here and so the energy is really, really positive and high and I think people want to be a part of it,” Patterson said.

Dozens are coming by the facility for a tour.

“The grocery store is enormous, I think it’s, it’s and that it could potentially open right before Thanksgiving would be such an amazing opportunity for the residents,” Errin Siske said after his tour.

A name for the store has not yet been released.

