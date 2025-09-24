Friends, colleagues remember longtime President, CEO of Dayton BBB

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is remembering the longtime leader of the Dayton Better Business Bureau.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, John North died on Saturday, but his impact is alive and well.

“They go in, they find out that it’s not covered,” he told News Center 7 back in a 2024 I-Team investigation about extended warranties.

North was the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Dayton Better Business Bureau for almost 20 years.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz said that North was a familiar face

“Some of these third-party extended coverage organizations are doing business less than legitimately or are flat-out scams,” he said.

He talked with Hershovitz about ways to avoid getting scammed and to keep your hard-earned money safe.

“It was a shock. It really was,” said Maha Kashani, Chair for the BBB’s Board of Directors.

But more than that, she said that John North was a mentor and a friend.

“I met John in my early 20s, as a young businesswoman getting involved in the community. I would go to different networking events, and I just saw John everywhere,” said Kashani.

Hershovitz said that North was proud to be born and raised in Dayton.

He worked with many area non-profits over the years.

Kashani said his true passion was raising the next generation of business leaders.

“He believed it inside and out, and I think that’s the big hole that’s going to be left, you know, a strong business leader advocating for the next generation, doing everything they can to keep our business community as strong and resilient as possible,” she said.

Hershovitz says they are focused on keeping John North’s legacy alive as they remember what he did for the Dayton community.

