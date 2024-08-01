Driver says company is refusing to honor his extended warranty on his car

DAYTON — A Dayton man says he now owes a lot of money for auto repairs that he thought his warranty covered.

Williams Roberts was driving his Lexus in May when it was clear something was wrong.

>> Man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old indicted

“My car lit up and said, ‘Pull over,’” Roberts said.

He took the car to Lexus of Dayton to get checked out. There, mechanics said the engine had gone out.

Roberts thought he was covered with the extended warranty he purchased. While he bought it at Lexus of Dayton, the coverage is through a third-party company, Veritas Global Protection.

“They were trying to say they wouldn’t pay it because maintenance hadn’t been maintained, but I have every record,” he said.

The I-Team’s consumer investigative reporter, Xavier Hershovitz took Roberts’ claim to Dayton’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) and spoke to president and CEO, John North.

“They think they’re getting a bumper-to-bumper warranty, and something else happens. They go in, they find out that it’s not covered,” North said.

North said every extended warranty is not the same and warned people to be especially wary of third-party companies.

>> Xenia offers ‘exit ramp’ to acquire Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health

“Some of these third-party extended coverage organizations are doing business less than legitimately or are flat-out scams,” North said. “So you want to check them out.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the I-Team did just as North said and looked in Veritas Global Protection Services. We found that it is a BBB-accredited business with an A-Plus rating, which doesn’t factor in customer reviews.

When looking at customer reviews, the business has a two-star rating. They’ve also had nearly 100 complaints to the BBB in the last 12 months.

Hershovitz called and emailed Veritas Global Protection, but has not received a response at the time of this report. He also called Lexus of Dayton and left a voicemail, but has not heard back.

“They should not cover $100,000 cars if they don’t want to fix it,” Roberts said, noting he’s left without a car while he waits to see if is warranty comes through in the end.

©2024 Cox Media Group