‘Friendly and kind;’ Porcupine at Boonshoft Museum dies

DAYTON — Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is mourning the loss of one of its animals.

Nina, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, died Monday.

Two weeks ago, Nina underwent surgery to remove a mass that developed near her ear. Testing showed that it was a fast-growing cancer.

While she received attentive care from keepers and veterinarians, she did not respond to the care and passed away.

Boonshoft officials called Nina a “favorite among anyone who worked with her” and said she was eager to participate in training sessions.

“She also was a VIP (Very Important Porcupine) to Keeper Talks and events, like meeting Ohio Governor Mike DeWine,” officials shared in a social media post.

CEO Tracey Tomme said it’s easy to get attached to Boonshoft’s zoo animals, like Nina.

“We will miss her and her little nose-boop paintings. She was friendly and kind and helped increase awareness and empathy for many of her wild cousins. These animals are not pets but you do get attached. We will miss Nina!” Tomme said.

