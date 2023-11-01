‘Overwhelming sadness;’ Ohio radio host killed in wrong-way crash

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Ohio radio host was killed in a wrong-way car crash over the weekend.

Akron radio host Dan “Foz” Fazio was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 271 in Warrensville Heights around 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 28, WOIO reported.

Police and firefighters found Fazio, 47, of Twinsburg dead in the driver’s seat of his car.

Officials said 31-year-old Luis Raul Caban Medina had been driving the wrong way before colliding with Fazio’s car head-on, according to WOIO. Medina also died as a result of the crash.

Fazio’s station, 94.9 WQMX, took to social media to announce his death “with overwhelming sadness, shock and heavy hearts.”

“Foz loved radio and music so much and had the biggest personality that made everyone smile!” the station said.

It is with overwhelming sadness, shock and heavy hearts that we inform you all, one of our weekend crew members- Dan... Posted by 94.9 WQMX on Sunday, October 29, 2023





