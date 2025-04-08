Freeze Warning for entire region this morning; cold, patchy frost possible

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is dealing with unseasonably colder temperatures this week.

A Freeze Warning is now in effect for the entire region today until 11 a.m.

Freeze Warning for 11 a.m. Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A Freeze Watch has also been issued starting Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

Freeze Watch Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this bitter cold. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS of these bitter cold temperatures this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

We are waking to clear skies and gusty winds this morning.

Ritz says actual temperatures are in the 20s, but wind chill values are in the teens

The National Weather Service said these frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. It could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Ritz states highs will be between 15 to 20 degrees below normal as highs will reach the mid-40s.

We could see another cold start Wednesday with lows in the 20s.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group