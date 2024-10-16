Freeze Warning in effect for entire region; coldest air in months

MIAMI VALLEY — A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio.

It is also in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Frost/Freeze Alerts Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

The Miami Valley is dealing with its first wave of cold air this fall.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is TRACKING how cold it will get and when we see a warming trend this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Temperatures are in the 30s Wednesday morning across the area.

If temperatures fall below 32, it will be the first official freeze in Dayton, which is usually around Oct. 22, according to Morando.

Bus stop conditions Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Most outlying areas will get to or below 32 degrees.

Sunshine will return Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s.

How to be prepared for frost Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

It will be chilly Thursday and Friday morning, Morando says. We will see temperatures start in the mid to low 30s and overnight frost is possible.

Temperatures will slowly increase by the end of the week.

We will update this story.

