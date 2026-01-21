Free dog microchipping event taking place in Kettering

KETTERING — A free microchipping event for dogs is taking place in Kettering on Wednesday afternoon.

The event, hosted by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (HSGD), the Animal Resource Center (ARC), and the Kettering Fire Department, will run from 1-5 p.m. at 2861 Bobbie Place.

No appointments are required.

Free microchips will be provided to dogs with a valid 2026 Montgomery County dog license. Proof of licensing includes a physical tag, receipt, or online confirmation.

If a dog doesn’t have one, Montgomery County residents can purchase licenses on-site through ARC.

“Microchipping and licensing are two of the most effective ways to ensure lost dogs are reunited quickly with their families and we want to do everything we can to ensure pet owners take advantage of this opportunity,” Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said.

