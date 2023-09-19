Fourth bomb threat closes Cincinnati suspension bridge overnight

CINCINNATI — For the fourth time in the last week, crews shut down the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in Cincinnati because of a bomb threat, according to our media partners in Cincinnati, WCPO-9.

Law enforcement received the bomb threat late Monday night. Early Tuesday morning, the bridge was closed from around midnight to 2 a.m. so law enforcement could investigate.

The threat was deemed not credible, that station said.

The FBI is now looking into who is behind these fake threats.

