COVINGTON, Ky. — The Roebling Bridge is closed due to a reported bomb threat, according to our news partners at WCPO.

>> Previous Coverage: Bomb threat at Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati not credible, police say

This is the second bomb threat this month targeting the bridge. On Wednesday, a threat was investigated and deemed not credible.

News Center 7 will continue providing updates to this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group