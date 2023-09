GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced a new team.

Deputy Luke Craft and K9 Maverick successfully completed the Ohio State Highway Patrol K9 Training Program, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Craft and Maverick have been assigned to the Beavercreek Township area.

Deputy Luke Craft and K9 Maverick Deputy Luke Craft and K9 Maverick (Greene County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

