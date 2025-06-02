Foster care agency to host night of free family fun at the drive-in

DAYTON — A free movie, some free books, and more free family fun are in store at the Dixie Twin Drive-In Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 North Dixie Drive will be celebrating family-friendly fun Monday night as they host Agape’s ‘Kick Off to Summer Drive-In Movie Bash.’

Agape for Youth, Inc. is a Dayton-based organization that serves and supports families and youths through foster care, adoption, and reunification.

Agape is ‘urgently seeking’ families and individuals open to fostering children who are facing difficult circumstances, according to a news release.

“Becoming a foster parent is about far more than providing a bed—it’s about offering love, stability, and hope when it’s needed most," a spokesperson for Agape said.

The event is free to the public, but donations are encouraged.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for families to enjoy free bounce houses, games, music, and a Touch-a-Truck experience with Harrison Township police cruisers and fire trucks.

The Emoji Movie will begin at 9:30 p.m. and full concessions will be available.

There will also be a silent auction of items and experiences to bid on, with all proceeds going to Agape’s mission of serving foster care families and youths.

Every child who attends will receive a free children’s book of their choice from Sunshine Book Club.

Current Agape foster parents and staff members will be around to share their stories and talk to those interested in fostering.

This free community event is Agape’s call to ‘come out, connect, and kick off the summer with a purpose,’ according to the release.

“You might just walk away inspired to change a life—including your own," a spokesperson for Agape said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group