Former UD, Versailles standout named manager of San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A Darke County native and former standout for the University of Dayton has been named the next manager of the San Diego Padres.

Craig Stammen, 41, has agreed to terms for a three-year contract with the Padres, the team announced on Thursday. He replaces Mike Shildt, who announced his retirement last month.

Stammen is a former MLB reliever. He was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2005 and made his MLB debut with the team in 2009.

He was part of the Padres’ bullpen from 2017 to 2022.

In 2022, Stammen was the Padres’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Following his retirement in 2023, he was hired by the organization and spent time in the front office and on the coaching staff.

The University of Dayton’s baseball team congratulated Stammen on his new job in a social media post.

“A true example of leadership, perseverance, and Flyer Pride - congrats, Craig!” the team wrote.

Originally from North Star, Stammen played high school baseball at Versailles.

