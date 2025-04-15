Former UD starting point guard signs with UConn

DAYTON — A former University of Dayton starter has signed with a men’s basketball powerhouse.

Malachi Smith has signed with the University of Connecticut.

The men’s basketball program welcomed the Bronx, NY native on social media.

“Welcome to the Basketball Capital of the World, Malachi,” they said.

Smith played at UD from 2021-25.

He averaged a career-best 10.4 points per game and had 174 assists last season.

Malachi Smith is the younger brother of former Flyer Scoochie Smith.

He is one of three Dayton players to enter the transfer portal. Isaac Jack entered his name on March 24 while freshman forward Hamad Mousa submitted his name on April 13.

UD went 23-11 last season and advanced to the Second Round of the 2025 National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

Welcome to the Basketball Capital of the World, Malachi 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FDs3ewdfYc — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) April 14, 2025

