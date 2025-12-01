Former township trustee accused of filming juvenile in bathroom formally charged

PREBLE COUNTY — A former local township trustee is facing formal charges for allegedly filming a juvenile in a bathroom.

Joseph Wade Guthrie, 37, of Eaton, was indicted Monday on one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of voyeurism, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Guthrie was arrested in July and initially charged in Eaton Municipal Court.

A release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office on Monday stated he was accused of digitally recording two juveniles “in a place where the victims had an expectation of privacy.”

Guthrie was a Gasper Township trustee at the time of his arrest. News Center 7 checked on Monday, and he is no longer listed as a trustee. Online records show a new trustee was appointed in August.

Attorneys from the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case.

Guthrie is due back in court next week.

