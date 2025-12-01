Local police department mourns loss of K9

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K9s.

The department took to social media to honor the life and service of K9 Tina.

K9 Tina spent nine years with her partner, Officer Matt Jackson.

“Together, they formed a bond built on trust, courage, and unwavering dedication,” the department stated.

The department said her legacy will live on in the lives she touched and the impact she had on the community.

“Thank you, K9 Tina, for your courage, your loyalty, and your love. You will never be forgotten,” the department said.

