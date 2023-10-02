Former Tipp City detective sentenced for off-duty misconduct at party

TIPP CITY — A former Tipp City police detective has been sentenced for off-duty misconduct during a party in August 2022.

Todd Daley, 34, was sentenced to up to two years of probation and a $375 fine.

He is also required to undergo an alcohol evaluation, anger management counseling and is prohibited from having contact with the victim.

News Center 7 previously reported Daley put a woman in a chokehold, pulling her towards an unoccupied area of the basement, and tackling her to the ground during a party in August 2022, according to a police incident report

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tipp City detective fired after investigation into off-duty misconduct at party

When he did let her up, the report stated “he smacked her buttocks forcibly with his hand.”

Daley was originally facing three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition.

Monday, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted assault, while the other charges were dismissed.

In February, Daley was fired from the Tipp City Police Department after an internal investigation.

"I want to be clear, this type of behavior, on duty or off duty, will not be tolerated by anyone who works for the Tipp City Police Department, sworn or civilian," Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins previously told News Center 7.

























