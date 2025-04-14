Former SEC guard transferring to Dayton

DAYTON — A former SEC men’s basketball guard has announced he will be transferring to the University of Dayton.

De’Shayne Montgomery announced on social media that he has committed to the University of Dayton.

He played his freshman season at Mount St. Mary’s and then last year at Georgia.

Montgomery will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He missed the first nine games of the season to complete academic requirements, according to his University of Georgia bio page.

Montgomery played in 17 games and averaged scoring over six points, just over two boards, and one steal per game.

His last game at Georgia came on March 20 in a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga.

Dayton went 23-11 last season and advanced to the Second Round of the 2025 National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

