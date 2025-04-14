Springfield — Bus driver shortage due to illness forces local school district to cancel classes

A bus driver shortage due to illness has forced a local school district to cancel classes today.

The Springfield City School District announced on social media Monday morning that all classes are canceled.

The district said this was due to a bus driver shortage caused by illness.

“All activities, practices, games, and events will be held as scheduled unless otherwise stated,” the school district said on its Facebook page.

They also apologized for any inconvenience that this may have caused.

