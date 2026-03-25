Former Reds star gifts custom clock to team, City of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati Reds star and icon has gifted the city of Cincinnati, the team, and its fans with a clock.

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Joey Votto gifted the city with a custom-built Verdin street clock as a thank you for their support during 22 years with the Reds organization, according to a team spokesperson.

The team also posted a video from Votto on social media.

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The Clock stands 16 feet, eight inches tall with 36-inch dials. It is located on Crosley Terrace, just outside the main entrance at Great American Ballpark.

“I am excited about giving the Clock to the city, the team, and its fans,” said Votto. “Being the oldest professional team, I wanted this Clock to add to the charm and mystique of the Cincinnati Reds experience.”

The Clock is in the official Reds Pantone red with trim. The top finial is hand-painted to resemble a baseball, and each clock face includes “Cincinnati” across the top and “Reds” along the bottom.

“There will continue to be massive moments happening at the ballpark in the future, and people making new memories,” Votto said. “I hope that I can still be part of it in some way, knowing the Clock adds character to this special place.”

The Reds drafted Votto in 2002. He played his major league career with the Reds (2007-2023).

Votto played minor league baseball with the Dayton Dragons.

He earned six All-Star appearances and was named the 2010 National League M.V.P.

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