Former prosecutor charged in statewide human trafficking sting no longer ADAMHS Board trustee

DAYTON — One of the 132 people arrested as part of a statewide human trafficking sting no longer holds the position he held before his arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell is working to learn more about the statewide sting. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) announced on Wednesday morning that Jeffrey Startzman was “no longer a Trustee of the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board.”

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 asked ADAMHS if Startzman resigned or if he was removed from his position. A spokesperson would not provide an answer at this time.

Startzman, a former magistrate and county prosecutor, was one of seven men in the Dayton area to be arrested as part of the sting. He’s accused of buying sex.

He was charged last week in Kettering Municipal Court with one count of soliciting.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the operation was led by Attorney General Dave Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission and took place from Oct. 5 through Oct. 12 across the state.

“You don’t know when you buy sex whether that person is willingly participating or is being trafficked ... that means if you buy sex in Ohio you are complicit,” Yost said.

Chuck Arnold, a fire safety educator with the Ohio Department of Commerce, was also arrested as part of the sting. He was also charged with one count of soliciting last week.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



