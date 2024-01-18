Former owner of Boston’s Bistro and Pub dies at 62

DAYTON — The former owner of Boston’s Bistro and Pub has passed away unexpectedly.

David Boston died on Saturday, January 13 at the age of 69, according to his online obituary.

He owned Boston’s Bistro and Pub, formerly The Sports Page, on North Main Street in Harrison Township before closing in July 2016.

“This is the end of a 35-year chapter,” they wrote on its Facebook page back in 2016.

His father, Stephen, built and operated Gypsy Gardens restaurant at that same location in the 1950s and 60s.

Boston was also a valued member of the Magyar Club of Dayton, his obituary stated.

His passion was his Hungarian heritage and “his goal was to share his seasoning and Kolbaz with the world.”

A memorial mass will be held Friday morning at St Rita’s Catholic Church in Dayton followed by a celebration of life at the American Czech-Slovak Club at noon at the 900 block of Valley Street.

