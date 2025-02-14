Former OSU coach Jim Tressel sworn in as Ohio’s next lieutenant governor

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel has officially been sworn in as Ohio’s 67th lieutenant governor.

Tressel was sworn in during a ceremony in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on Friday morning, two days after being confirmed by both the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives.

He was nominated for the position by Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

The 72-year-old is taking over for Jon Husted, who left the position last month to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by JD Vance when he became vice president.

“I’m totally humbled and excited to be here on Valentine’s Day, which is also Woody Hayes’ birthday. It doesn’t get much better than that,” Tressel said. “Governor DeWine has spent an entire lifetime making a difference in the Buckeye State. I want to be part of that. I want to learn from him, serve with him, and see where I can be helpful.”

DeWine said there is still a lot to be done in the remainder of his administration and noted that Tressel “will make our team stronger.”

“And he will make me a better governor,” DeWine said.

Tressel was the former president of Youngstown State University and served as the 22nd head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes where he led them to win the National Championship in 2002.

