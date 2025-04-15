Former NFL tight end, Ohio high school star, Don Hasselbeck dead at 70

CINCINNATI — A former NFL tight end and Cincinnati native has died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Don Hasselbeck, the father of former NFL quarterbacks Matt and Tim Hasselbeck, passed away on Monday, his son Matt wrote on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Matt said his father suffered cardiac arrest. He also thanked his parents’ neighbors and medics “who came to his aid.”

It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck, who suffered cardiac arrest and passed away today. We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.



He was a great husband, father, grandfather,… pic.twitter.com/16WKtXHZYj — Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) April 15, 2025

“He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor, and storyteller. Despite being an All-American at Colorado and a Super Bowl Champion with the Raiders, what we are most proud of is the leader he was for our family,” Matt wrote on X. “There is a 6′ 7″ hole in our hearts. He will be so missed by so many. We are beyond grateful that he was our dad and look forward to Heaven and being all together again.”

Don Hasselbeck played high school football and basketball at La Salle High School in Cincinnati.

He graduated in 1973 and is a member of the La Salle High School Athletic Hall of Fame, according to the school’s website.

Don Hasselbeck played college football at Colorado and was drafted in 1977 by the New England Patriots.

He also played for the Los Angeles Raiders in 1983, the Minnesota Vikings in 1984, and the New York Giants in 1985.

His son, Tim, also paid tribute on social media.

“Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, whose trust is in the Lord.” - Jeremiah 17:7 https://t.co/HaGKupwfj1 pic.twitter.com/xvAPdgVVEh — tim hasselbeck (@tthasselbeck) April 15, 2025

The La Salle High School’s alumni shared a Cincinnati Enquirer article about Don Hasselbeck on social media.

Don Hasselbeck, former NFL tight end who starred at La Salle High School, dies at 70 https://t.co/uviS7eXUFS via @enquirer — La Salle Alumni (@LaSalleAlumni) April 15, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group