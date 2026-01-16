Former middle school coach accused of sexual misconduct with student learns sentence

COLUMBUS — A former middle school wrestling and track coach in Ohio, accused of sexual misconduct with a student, has learned his sentence.

Kory Ross, 35, was sentenced to four years in prison for engaging in unlawful sexual misconduct with a juvenile student, according to our news partner, WBNS-10, in Columbus.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor before waiving a separate sentencing hearing, according to Fairfield County Common Pleas Court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Johnstown-Monroe District hired in October 2024.

“The allegations resulting in Mr. Ross’ arrest stem from events dating back to September 2023, prior to Ross’ employment by Johnstown-Monroe, and to our best knowledge do not involve a Johnstown-Monroe student,” Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner said last March.

WBNS reports that the incident involved a student at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School, where Ross previously worked. He resigned from the school district in April 2023.

Ross was also sentenced to 25 years of mandatory post-release control.

Court records indicate that he must register as Tier II sex offender for 25 years.

