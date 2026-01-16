Former middle school coach accused of sexual misconduct with student learns sentence

COLUMBUS — A former middle school wrestling and track coach in Ohio, accused of sexual misconduct with a student, has learned his sentence.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kory Ross, 35, was sentenced to four years in prison for engaging in unlawful sexual misconduct with a juvenile student, according to our news partner, WBNS-10, in Columbus.
He pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor before waiving a separate sentencing hearing, according to Fairfield County Common Pleas Court documents.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Country Concert president dies
- Local city moves forward with 600-acre solar farm
- Toxicology report reveals new details about wrong-way driver involved in crash that killed 2 teens
As previously reported by News Center 7, the Johnstown-Monroe District hired in October 2024.
“The allegations resulting in Mr. Ross’ arrest stem from events dating back to September 2023, prior to Ross’ employment by Johnstown-Monroe, and to our best knowledge do not involve a Johnstown-Monroe student,” Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner said last March.
WBNS reports that the incident involved a student at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School, where Ross previously worked. He resigned from the school district in April 2023.
Ross was also sentenced to 25 years of mandatory post-release control.
Court records indicate that he must register as Tier II sex offender for 25 years.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group