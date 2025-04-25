Former historic hotel in downtown Dayton gets new life

DAYTON — A hotel in downtown Dayton is almost ready to reopen its doors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“That property is very important,” Pamela Plageman said.

Plageman is the executive director of the Montgomery County Convention Facility Authority.

She’s overseen a $45 million facelift of the Dayton Convention Center.

It’s nearly done, and now they need hotVIel rooms to help make them successful.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Five hundred commitable rooms within a three-block walking radius,” Plageman said.

Plageman said bringing big conventions to town requires a lot of rooms.

It hasn’t helped that the former Crowne Plaza across Fifth Street has been closed since October 2022.

Now, though, the signs and banners are up claiming this hotel will come back to life.

The Vitality Hotel will provide “modern hospitality” with self-check-in, digital hotel keys, and a virtual concierge, according to its website.

“I think it’ll be good for the city, I’m sure that the convention center will enjoy having it there,” Jeff Nance said.

Nance has worked in Dayton for years and can remember the Crowne Plaza being considered the spot to stay in the city.

“It was a very, very hot spot. It was very crowded at times,” he said.

Plagemen said she and other community groups have toured the work and are excited about the hotel opening its doors.

“They’ll open with three or four floors, the lobby will be completely re-done,” she said.

It will be a phased opening with three to four floors to start, then efforts to continue renovating and opening more floors.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group