Former Flyer standout guard signs with NBA team

Former University of Dayton standout guard Jalen Crutcher on Thursday signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Athletic.

The undrafted player -- the first UD head coach Anthony Grant recruited to Dayton, according to UD Athletics -- will wear No. 17, according to nba.com.

The same NBA franchise waived Crutcher on October 21, 2023.

In September 2022, he signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to nba.com.

Crutcher has played three seasons in the NBA G League since his final game at UD, which was in 2021.

As a member of the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, Crutcher averaged 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season. He has started all 36 games.

Crutcher played his first two seasons in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.

A 6-foot-1 guard from Memphis, he played for UD from 2017-21, ending his college career ranked No. 17 in Dayton history in scoring (1,593 points).

If Crutcher appears in a Pelicans’ game, he will be the 25th former Flyer to play in the NBA.

New Orleans is playing tonight (Thursday) against the Houston Rockets. They play the Miami Heat on Friday and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Here are the former Flyers who have played in the NBA since 2000: Chris Wright (2011-14); Chris Johnson (2012-16); Brian Roberts (2012-17); Charles Cooke (2017-18); Jordan Sibert (2019); Kostas Antetokounmpo (2018-21); Obi Toppin (2020-present); and Toumani Camara (2023-present).

In other NBA-related news involving former Flyers

Obi Toppin on Thursday night scored his 2,000th NBA point, the Indiana Pacers announced. That milestone makes Toppin the ninth Flyer to score 2,000 NBA points.





