Former DMAX employee learns sentence for shooting, killing coworker

DAYTON — The man convicted of killing his coworker at the DMAX facility in Moraine has learned his sentencing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was in court for Frederick Cox’s sentencing. Hear from the victim’s family tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Frederick Cox, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to 29-33 years to life in prison.

His sentencing came nearly three weeks after he was found guilty of three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault in connection to the May 2023 shooting at DMAX.

Cox was convicted of shooting and killing Jeffrey James Allen III, the man his ex-girlfriend was dating.

Police said he fired a dozen shots that hit Allen. Others hit a coworker trying to escape the gunfire.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



