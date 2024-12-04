Emergency demolition ordered after fire destroys Dayton duplex

DAYTON — An emergency demolition has been ordered after a fire destroyed a Dayton duplex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters responded just before 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 3 to the 1100 block of Clover Street on reports of a structure fire, according to Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Brad French.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, they found fire coming through the roof.

“Due to the advanced fire conditions and likeliness of structural collapse, crews contained the fire from a defensive position outside the structure. No entry to the building for (a) search was possible due to the fire conditions,” French told News Center 7.

The duplex is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

This structure has also been the site of multiple fires, French said.

An emergency demolition has been ordered. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Dayton Fire Department Investigators at (937) 333-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



