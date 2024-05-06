Former district teacher named new school superintendent in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A former teacher will return to a Butler County school district as the new superintendent.

The Lakota Local Schools Board of Education members voted Dr. Ashley Whitely as the new superintendent at a special meeting on Saturday, according to a school superintendent.

Her five-year contract will officially start in August.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Whitely to Lakota Local Schools,” said Board President Julie Shaffer. “She brings a wealth of experience, enthusiasm for public education, and a strong commitment to upholding a positive culture for both students and staff.”

Dr. Elizabeth Lolli has served as the interim Superintendent for Lakota Schools since July 2023.

As News Center 7 previously reported, she took over the job after serving as Dayton Public Schools superintendent.

Whitley has deep ties to Lakota. She taught English and served as the department chair at Lakota East High School for five years.

She had previously served as assistant superintendent at Wyoming City Schools since 2018.

“I am honored to be the next Superintendent of Lakota Local Schools,” said Whitely. “I look forward to working with the various stakeholders to enhance instruction and nurture a positive culture so that all Lakota students can thrive and grow. Together, we will continue to hone our strengths while still having a growth mindset for change and learning.”

The district will hold a meet-and-greet reception this afternoon at 5 p.m. in the Lakota East Freshman cafeteria for the community.

