Former Dayton superintendent who took first steps toward racial integration dies

DAYTON — A Dayton Public Schools Superintendent who helped lead the charge for racial integration in the district has died.

Dr. Wayne M. Carle died on Sept. 7 at the age of 94 in the San Diego area, according to his obituary.

Carle served as superintendent at Dayton Public Schools from 1967 until 1973.

He implemented a wide range of reforms, including establishing the district’s first middle schools, and taking the district’s first steps toward racial integration in the historically segregated school system, according to his obituary.

He was a lifelong champion of civil rights, equal opportunity and diversity.

