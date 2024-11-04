Knife-wielding man wearing Halloween mask runs into traffic, body cam shows

STARK COUNTY — A man accused of wearing a Halloween costume and mask while holding a knife and running into traffic has been formally charged.

Jacob Weisgarber, 35, was indicted by a Stark County Grand Jury on the charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, and inducing panic for the Sept. 17 incident, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Stark County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 1400 block of Raff Rd. SW in Canton Township around 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies said Weisgarber threatened them with the knife and then ran onto US 30 into traffic.

Deputies said they were able to stop traffic to prevent a crash and used a Taser to take him into custody.

Weisgarber was also wanted on warrants for aggravated possession of drugs and attempted grand theft.

