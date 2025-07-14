Flood Advisory issued for parts of Miami Valley as rain moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley as rain moves through the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for Butler, Montgomery, Preble, Counties until 5:30 a.m. and Clark, Clinton and Greene Counties until 7:45 a.m.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz will have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS Monday morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

TRENDING STORIES:

Over 1 inch has been reported at several stations in just 15 minutes, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

More rain is expected over the next 2-3 hours within the same areas.

Roadways will be damp throughout the morning commute, and hydroplaning is possible, according to Ritz.

Patchy fog is also possible, Ritz said, with low visibility dropping to roughly a mile or less at times.

Flood Alerts Miami Valley (Britley Ritz)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group