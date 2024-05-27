Former Dayton Flyer, member of 1967 team, dies at 78

INDIANA — A member of the University of Dayton’s legendary 1967 men’s basketball team has died.

Rich Fox died on May 15 at his Indiana home at the age of 78, according to his online obituary.

The University of Dayton men’s basketball’s media guide said he played from 1965-67.

Fox appeared in 11 games in 1967 and averaged over two points per game.

The Flyers made it to the 1967 National Championship game before losing to UCLA.

Before attending Dayton, Fox was a star basketball player at Mason High School in Warren County, his online obituary said.

After graduating from UD, he received his doctorate in optometry at Ohio State and worked for over 20 years as an eye doctor.

A visitation was held on Friday in Warren County at the Heritage Presbyterian Church.

