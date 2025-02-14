Former corrections officer learns prison sentence for sexual battery of Ohio inmate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A former corrections officer learned his prison sentence for a sexual battery conviction, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Quincy Scott was sentenced to 9 months in prison after he ordered a female inmate to perform oral sex on him at the Hamilton County Justice Center in May.

Scott resigned as a corrections officer at the justice center in June and was later arrested and charged in August.

A judge found the inmate’s testimony more credible and consistent than Scott’s during a bench trial in December, according to WCPO-9.

During the sentencing, the judge referenced evidence presented in the trial, including a video that caught Scott letting the inmate into a room with him inside the jail.

“I find that her credibility is not undermined by the fact that she’s an inmate,” Judge Jennifer Branch said. “The purpose of the statute is to protect people that are in jail, that are vulnerable, who can easily be abused.”

Clyde Bennett II, Scott’s attorney, said he was disappointed in the conviction, according to WCPO-9.

“I thought my client was more credible than the victim, Judge Branch did not think so and I have respect for Judge Branch so I have to respect her decision,” Bennett said.

As part of Scott’s sentence, he must spend five years on post-release control and register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

