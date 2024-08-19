Former Columbus Zoo executive sentenced in $2.2 million fraud case

COLUMBUS — A former chief financial officer for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Greg Bell pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges, including aggravated theft, conspiracy, and record tampering on Oct. 19, 2023.

Bell apologized for his actions during his sentencing hearing Monday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBNS.

In a prepared statement, Bell said that he realized what he did was inappropriate. He said he deeply regrets what happened and takes full responsibility.

In addition to the prison time, Bell was ordered to pay $583,697.44 in criminal restitution.

Bell was one of four executives charged in an investigation into the zoo’s misuse of funds and resources.

The four were accused of using zoo assets to pay for personal items such as sporting events, concert tickets, electronics, and other goods.

In addition, Bell allegedly let family members live in houses controlled by the zoo and got them tickets for entertainment events.

The three other executives have all pleaded guilty to charges in the investigation. They’re all scheduled to be sentenced within the next two months.





