Former Ohio zoo executive accused of misusing over $2 million of public funds pleads guilty

COLUMBUS — A former Columbus Zoo executive has pleaded guilty to his part in a scheme to defraud the zoo for over $2 million.

Former Marketing Director Pete Fingerhut pleaded guilty to 16 felony counts and one misdemeanor on Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

As News Center 7 reported back in September, Fingerhut was one of three former executives formally charged with defrauding the zoo and attempting to conceal their efforts.

Former Chief Executive Officer Tom Stalf and Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell were indicted.

The three were formally charged with a combined 89 felony counts.

Fingerhut’s trial was scheduled to start on July 9.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to 11 counts of tampering with records, three counts of telecommunications fraud, and one count each of aggravated theft and conspiracy, Yost said.

He will pay over $675,000 in restitution. This includes money to be paid to the zoo, along with back taxes to the state and Internal Revenue Service, Yost stated.

Fingerhut is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Bell pleaded guilty last October to 14 felony counts and Stalf’s trial is scheduled to start in August.

