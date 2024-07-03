UPDATE: 27-year-old dead, 1 seriously injured after rollover crash in Greene Co.

XENIA TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old is dead, and a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash in Greene County Tuesday night.

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 at 11, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Xenia Township medics were called at 8:17 p.m. to Wilberforce Clifton and Charleton Mill roads on reports of a serious crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 19-year-old was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit multiple objects, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

It struck a tree, a utility box, traffic signpost, and glanced off a guardrail. The Durango continued across the road when it hit an embankment and overturned in a field.

The Durango was carrying four people at the time of the crash, two were ejected from the vehicle, OSHP said.

One passenger, Luv Phillips, 20, from Xenia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

Medics treated the driver and a 20-year-old female passenger at the scene, OSHP stated.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Xenia Township Fire and EMS, CareFlight, Greene County’s Coroner’s Office, and Sandy’s provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

