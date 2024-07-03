Medical helicopter called to crash with suspected serious injuries in Greene Co.

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Serious injuries were reported after a crash in Greene County Tuesday night.

Before 8:30 p.m. Xenia Township crews were called to Wilberforce Clifton and Charleton Mill roads for reports of a crash with serious injuries, according to initial reports.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed they were on scene and that Careflight had been requested.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and are working to learn more.

