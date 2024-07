DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.

Crews are currently responding to the fire in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue, according to a social media post from Dayton Police & Fire.

>> Woman in critical condition after being rescued from Dayton house fire

The house is reported to be fully involved with fire spreading to nearby buildings.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.





