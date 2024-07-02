1 rescued by firefighters from Dayton house fire

DAYTON — Firefighters rescued a person after a house fire in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 6:56 a.m. to the 1000 block of Charleston Boulevard on initial reports of a house fire.

Smoke was showing from a one-story dwelling when firefighters arrived, Dayton Fire wrote on social media.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 firefighters got a person out, but their condition was unknown.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates.

