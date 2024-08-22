Former Cincinnati Reds star announces retirement

CINCINNATI — After nearly two decades, former Reds first baseman Joey Votto is retiring from baseball.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 40-year-old made the announcement on social media Wednesday night, saying he “played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind”, according to our news partners at WCPO.

“I was myself in this sport. I was able to be my best self. ... Thank you for everything,” he said.

Votto thanked former teammates and coaches including Dusty Baker, Jay Bruce and Scott Rolen — and took extra time to thank the city he spent so long in.

“Cincinnati. I’ve only played for you. I love you,” Votto said.

Votto split from the Reds in November 2023 after 17 seasons

He was a six-time All-Star and was named the National League MVP in 2010.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



