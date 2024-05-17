Former children’s hospital nurse pleads guilty to child pornography charges in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A former children’s hospital employee pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges on Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker’s office.

Ryan Ramos, 38, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing and receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

From 2018 to 2020, Ramos worked at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and treated child burn victims. Then he moved to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and worked in the ICU in burn trauma until 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Our media partners WBNS-10 TV reported that Ramos is a registered nurse.

Court documents indicate that a 2020 FBI investigation led agents to discover Ramos’ participation in a Signal app group that exchanged child pornography.

“Ramos shared hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse, including abuse of young boys and infants, to the chat group(,)” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Further investigation revealed that in 2018, Ramos paid a sexual offender in New York City more than $500 for child pornography, created by the offender.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ramos’s iPhone had more than 346,000 Signal, Telegram, and other online chat messages where he was “distributing, seeking, receiving or discussing child pornography.”

Ramos is in custody pending sentencing and could face five to 20 years in prison.

