Reports: Former Bengals star Trey Hendrickson signs with division rival Ravens

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has signed with a new team, but he’s staying in the AFC North.

Hendrickson, 31, has agreed to a four-year, $112 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.

The signing comes after the Ravens backed out of their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Hendrickson in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2021, the Bengals signed him to a four-year, $60 million deal, according to CBS Sports. That season, he recorded a then-career-high 14 sacks and helped the Bengals make it to the Super Bowl.

Hendrickson recorded back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024.

With the deal, the four-time Pro Bowler now faces his former team twice a year.

