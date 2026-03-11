Raiders heading to NCAA tournament for first time in 4 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wright State University Men’s Basketball is heading to the NCAA tournament.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Raiders beat Detroit Mercy Titans 66-63 in the Horizon League Conference Tournament Championship Tuesday night.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police sergeant rescues injured cat from I-75
- 1 dead after dump truck loses tire, swerves into oncoming traffic
- Man learns punishment for scamming dozens out of $2M in romance fraud conspiracy
Off the bench, Junior Logan Woods from Fairfield, Ohio, hit back-to-back three pointers late inthe game.
This is the Raiders’ first time going to the NCAA tournament in four years.
The team’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video of the final moments of the game:
LET’S GO DANCING!! pic.twitter.com/rQDYQYYsy7— Wright State Men’s Basketball (@WSU_MBB) March 11, 2026
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group