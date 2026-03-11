Raiders heading to NCAA tournament for first time in 4 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wright State University Men’s Basketball is heading to the NCAA tournament.

The Raiders beat Detroit Mercy Titans 66-63 in the Horizon League Conference Tournament Championship Tuesday night.

Off the bench, Junior Logan Woods from Fairfield, Ohio, hit back-to-back three pointers late inthe game.

This is the Raiders’ first time going to the NCAA tournament in four years.

The team’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video of the final moments of the game:

