Local school closed due to power outage

WEST CARROLLTON — A local school is closed today due to a power outage.

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West Carrollton Intermediate School has canceled classes today.

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The school is located at the 4100 block of S. Dixie Drive.

AES Ohio is reporting over 2,300 customers without power, according to its outage map.

Most of the outages near S. Dixie Drive.

We will continue to follow this story.

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