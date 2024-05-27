Former Bengals lineman, first-round draft pick, announces retirement

OHIO — A former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman has announced his retirement.

Billy Price, a former first-round draft pick, announced his retirement Saturday due to risks caused by a blood clot, according to an NFL.com report.

He posted a statement on social media.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away,” Price wrote on his Instagram account. “On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29-year-old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.”

He was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bengals.

Price played three seasons in Cincinnati, played in 42 games, and started 19.

He was traded in 2021 to the New York Giants in exchange for B.J. Hill and played 15 games.

Price spent the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

“I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All-Pro Rosters, and Hall of Fame recognitions,” he said.

Price also thanked his wife and added that his career, “would not have been possible” without her.

