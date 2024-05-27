Several Memorial Day events scheduled today across area

MIAMI VALLEY — Today is Memorial Day and there will be several events across the area to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to our country.

Centerville

The public is invited to a ceremony in Centerville this morning starting at 9 a.m.

It will be at Cornerstone Park, 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd., a temporary location while Stubbs Park is under location, according to a city spokesperson.

Color guard presentations will be given by Centerville VFW Post 9550, Centerville Police Department, and Washington Township Honor Guard.

Dayton

There will be two events taking place in Dayton today.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled, rain or shine, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park today at 11 a.m. at the northwest corner of Patterson Boulevard and Stewart Street.

The public is asked to bring a chair if seating is needed.

The Dayton VA’s Memorial Day event starts at 11 a.m. at Dayton National Cemetery.

Parking is available in the lots on Connecticut and Maine Avenues on the VA Campus and shuttles will take attendees to and from the ceremony location.

Troy

Troy’s Memorial Day ceremony is at 11 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Cemetery.

The city thanked American Legion Post #43 for organizing the event, according to its social media page.

The event ends with a short ceremony at Old Solders’ Circle.

Beavercreek

The City of Beavercreek hosts its Memorial Day ceremony this afternoon at 2 p.m.

It will be at Veterans Memorial Park at the 1900 block of North Fairfield Road.

“This ceremony is dedicated to commemorating the honorable men and women who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces,” the city said on social media.

There will be limited seating and the city is encouraging people to bring a lawn chair.

Huber Heights

The City of Huber Heights will host its Memorial Day event at Cloud Park at the 4700 block of Brandt Pike.

It starts this afternoon at 4 p.m.

“Join us as we pay tribute to all service members who have gone before us and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” a city spokesperson said.

