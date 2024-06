DAYTON — Crews responded to a trash fire at a Rumpke Waste and Recycling facility in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 5:36 a.m. crews were dispatched to the Rumpke Waste and Recycling facility in the 1300 block of East Monument Ave on reports of a fire.

Crews found a trash pile outside the facility on fire. The fire appears to be under control.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire.

